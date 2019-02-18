Kotoko To Host Egyptian Side Pyramid FC In Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary Cup

Asante Kotoko will host Egyptian side, Pyramids FC in this year's Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Cup.

The match being organized by German-based company Sheer Group is to honour the 20th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the King of the Asanteman.

Speaking to Kickgh.com, Nana Kwarteng, who is a member of Sheer Group, both parties are ready to pay homepage to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in May 2019.

"We had a fruitful meeting with both clubs [Asante Kotoko and Pyramids FC] and they have all agreed to lock horns to mark Otumfuo Osei Tutu II 20th anniversary.

However, the president of Pyramids FC, Hossam El-Bardy is still bitter about when he lost a match to Kotoko as a player with Al Ahly and confessed the vociferous crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium played a major part in the Porcupines win.

"The President of Pyramids FC, Hossam El-Bardy was delighted when we approached his outfit with the proposal. He described Asante Kotoko as one of the best clubs on the continent every footballer admires wearing their colours.

"El-Bardy told us how he felt as a player when Al Ahly lost the 1983 CAF Confederation Cup to Kotoko on a 1-0 aggregate.

"He admitted the crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium earned Kotoko the title and has wished to visit Kumasi to learn about the club's history after retiring from football," he added.

Asante Kotoko are currently competing in the CAF Confederations Cup and will be hosted by Nkana FC in the third group game on Sunday.