Disciplinary/Grievances/ Dispute Resolution Subcommittee Of The GOC Presents Report

The Disciplinary/Grievances/Dispute Resolution Subcommittee of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at a short ceremony at the GOC office yesterday presented its report on its findings into the Australia Games and all the problems associated with it.

In presenting the report, Chairman of the Subcommittee Justice Amadu Tanko commended the GOC and its leadership for being bold in referring some of its members who may have taken some actions which may be unethical to the Olympic Charter.

This he reiterated is a sign of good leadership and transparency by the GOC.

On his part, the GOC President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, who received the report on behalf of the Board, thanked the subcommittee for the amount of time, energy and the passion they put into their work.

He assured the Chairman that all their recommendations would be implemented to make the GOC a better organisation.

The over 200-page document would be presented to the Board of the GOC at its next sitting for the necessary actions to be taken.