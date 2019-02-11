We Failed To Qualify For World Cup Due To Poor Preparation - Jimmy Cobblah

Black Satellites coach, Jimmy Cobllah says he side failed to perform in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger due to poor preparation.

The former World Champions needed at least a draw or a win in the final game of the group to automatically qualify for 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Poland after picking up three points from their opening two games.

Speaking after the game, the former Inter Allies and Wa All Stars gaffer whose outfit were camped for almost six months and played close to 30 friendly games, says his side suffered in the tournament due to lack of adequate preparations ahead of the competition.

“Preparation is very important in such a tournament, and we didn’t have enough preparation,” he said.

“Competition is very key and as you all know there is no football in our country."

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to their bogey side Mali to exit the competition.