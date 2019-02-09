2019 U-20 AFCON: Maxwell Arthur Eyes World Cup Qualification

Deputy captain for the Black Satellites, Maxwell Arthur, is looking to go all out with Ghana as they seek to excel at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger and also qualify for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Poland.

The Satellites will battle Mali in the final group game today. Jimmy Cobblah and his boys need a draw to seal their qualification to the World Cup in Poland this year.

Arthur, who has been instrumental in defence for the Satellites, says they are going to fight for the ultimate prize in Niger with a place at the world competition in Poland a key target.

"We are going to play our hearts out, our motive is to first qualify for the World Cup and second to win the tournament in Niger," Arthur told the Daily Graphic.

"Preparations have been good, we just need to play to instructions and do what our coaches have taught us. Whatever did not go well in the friendly games have been corrected and we are well equipped now."

"We have a great team full of talents and we are going with full determination to make Ghana and ourselves proud," he added.

The Dreams FC skipper is expected to feature alongside Muntari Kamaheni, Gideon Mensah and Ishaku Konda in defence for Coach Jimmy Cobblah’s side in today's game.