CAF CONFED CUP: Kotoko Fall Short In 1-0 Loss To Al Hilal

Ghana’s only representative in continental competition, Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been beaten narrowly by one goal to nil by Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman.

It was the side’s first outing in the Group phase of this year CAF Confederations Cup competition. They could however not finish the match with the result they would have wanted as they were beaten by the home side.

It took the efforts of Waleed Hamid who scored the only goal of the game for Al Hilal five minutes before the end of the first half. Both sides could not take any of their chances in the second half and the scoreline stayed the same at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Porcupine Warriors now has to return to Ghana and prepare for their second match of the group stage against Zambian heavyweight Zesco United. It is a match they will have to do everything possible to win to revive their chances of making it to the knockout stage of the competition.

In the other group c game played today, Zesco United beat fellow country team Nkana Red Devils by two goals to nothing. The victory puts them top of the group with more goals. Al Hilal is also placed 2nd with 3 points but only behind on goal difference. Kotoko is in third, with Nkana Red Devils occupying bottom of the table.

Kotoko’s game against Zesco United will be played on February 13, 2019. Kick off time for that match is 13:00 GMT.