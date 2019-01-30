CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Confirms Squad For Al Hilal Clash

Asante Kotoko coach CK Akunnor has announced an 18-man squad for their opening CAF Confederation Cup group game with Sundanese side Al Hilal on Sunday.

The squad includes two goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and three strikers.

The squad is unchanged from the one used for their playoff game with Cameroonian side Coton Sport.

Sogne Yacouba who scored in a friendly against Storm FC has been retained in the squad alongside two other goal poachers Obed Owusu and Abdul Fatawu.

Kotoko will leave Accra on Thursday to the north African country for their Group C opener.

Asante Kotoko squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe

Defenders: Wahab Adams, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Abdul Ishmail Ganiu, Evans Owusu, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu

Midfielders: Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Prince Acquah, Stephen Nyarko

Strikers: Obed Owusu, Abdul Fatawu, Sogne Yacouba