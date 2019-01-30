Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Confirms Squad For Al Hilal Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Asante Kotoko Confirms Squad For Al Hilal Clash

Asante Kotoko coach CK Akunnor has announced an 18-man squad for their opening CAF Confederation Cup group game with Sundanese side Al Hilal on Sunday.

The squad includes two goalkeepers, six defenders, seven midfielders and three strikers.

The squad is unchanged from the one used for their playoff game with Cameroonian side Coton Sport.

Sogne Yacouba who scored in a friendly against Storm FC has been retained in the squad alongside two other goal poachers Obed Owusu and Abdul Fatawu.

Kotoko will leave Accra on Thursday to the north African country for their Group C opener.

Asante Kotoko squad:
Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe
Defenders: Wahab Adams, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Abdul Ishmail Ganiu, Evans Owusu, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu

Midfielders: Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Prince Acquah, Stephen Nyarko

Strikers: Obed Owusu, Abdul Fatawu, Sogne Yacouba

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Neymar: PSG Forward Out Of Manchester United Champions League Tie With Broken Metatarsal
Don't Extend Normalization Committee's Mandate - Ayew To FIFA
Rahman Hopes To Hit Reset Button With Reims Move
Black Satellites Coach Insists Team Can Win U20 AFCON
TOP STORIES

Ken Agyapong Trade Insults With Muntaka For Dragging Him To ...

2 hours ago

It's Only The Blind And Deaf Who Are Not Aware Of My Achieve...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line