AWCON 2018: Nigeria Coach Worried About 'Snail-Pace' Build-Up Ahead Of Crucial Zambia Test

Nigeria's Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has tasked his players to take quick decisions on the pitch against Zambia in Wednesday's must-not-lose clash in Group B of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Swedish feels the slow build in passing play and movement of the ball cost them in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Sunday in the Group B opener.

Nigeria, the defending champions, have their back against the wall with early elimination staring in the face.

Against the She-Polopolo, who thumped two-time champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0 to go top of the table, Dennerby has identified where his side must improve to revive their bid.

''If I should one very important thing is the decision making in our passing play. Sometimes we were a little bit slow, we need to speed up the pace,'' Dennerby said at the pre-match conference on Tuesday.

''If we take quicker decisions we also have more options and easier for our players to receive the ball if we take quicker decisions so we are talking a lot about just that

''And we have a meeting tonight we talk about tactics on which way to play but first of all we need to speed up on the decision making in passing play.''