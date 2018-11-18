2019 AFCON Qualifier: Angola Beat Burkina Faso To Keep Qualification Hopes Alive

Angola secured a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group I match at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Sunday.

The victory took Palancas Negras to the second spot on the group standings, while the Stallions moved down to third place on the table.

The two teams were desperate for a victory in order to keep their hopes of reaching the finals alive.

The Stallions were able to contain Palancas Negras in the opening stages of the first half with Yacouba Coulibaly marshalling the visitors' defence.

However, the hosts managed to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Mateus scored to make it 1-0 to Angola.

Angola were leading 1-0 at half-time against Burkina Faso.

Palancas Negras continued to attack after the restart with Mateus working hard up front for the home side.

The Portugal-based attacker doubled the hosts' lead when he hit the back of the net three minutes before the hour-mark to make it 2-0 to Angola.

The Stallions then pushed for their first goal of the match and they managed to pull one back with 21 minutes left on the clock.

Issoufou Dayo beat Angola goalkeeper Landu to make it 2-1 for Burkina Faso after the hosts' defence was exposed.

However, Angola stood firm at the back in the closing stages of the game and ultimately, they emerged 2-1 winners over Burkina Faso on the day.

