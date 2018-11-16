Sogne Yacouba Arrive In Ghana Ahead Of Asante Kotoko's Africa Campaign

Asante Kotoko forward, Sogne Yacouba has arrived in the country after a two week holiday in his native country.

The 26-year-old is set to rejoin his teammates as they continue preparations for the CAF Confederations Cup, which will begin in a fortnight time.

Asante Kotoko will host the winner of the Cameroonian cup match between Edding FC and Lion Blesse on November 28th in Kumasi.

The Burkinabe forward has been in phenomenal form for the Reds since arriving at the club, scoring in very important matches for the club.

The MTN FA Cup champions are Ghana's sole representatives in Africa despite the suspension of all domestic competition.

The Ghanaian giants best performance in the Confederations Cup was reaching the finals in the maiden edition against bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak.

A game they lost on penalties after two legs.