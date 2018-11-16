We want to seal qualification with victory over Finland – Adotey

Head Coach of Ghana's Black Maidens Evans Adotey is upbeat his charges can beat Finland in their second group game at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup but is not promising another resounding win.

The Black Maidens have a chance to progress to the quarterfinals of the world cup after winning their opening game.

A hat-trick from Captain Mukarama Abdulai ensured Evans Adotey's girls thumped host nation Uruguay 5-0 in their opening match on Tuesday while Finland lost 1-0 to New Zealand in their first game.

A win for the Maidens in Friday's encounter will take them to 6 points and secure passage to the next round provided results elsewhere go their way.

Evans Adotey is expecting a tough match on Friday and says underestimating the Finns is not an option.

“I observed Finland against New Zealand, and both of them are very good sides. I will never underrate any opposition,” he said.

“I hope to maintain the dose, but I'm not talking about scoring lots of goals My only hope is that Ghana wins, so it will pave way for us to qualify for the next round.”