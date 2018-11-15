Gov’t Committed To Building 10 Youth And Sports Centers Across Ghana

The Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that Government is committed to completing ten youth and sports centres of excellence in all the ten Regions of Ghana.

According to him, government has invested in the youth and sports centres of excellence and they are at various stages of development.

“Government has additionally invested in ten youth and sports centres of excellence in each of the ten Regions of Ghana which are at various stages of development”, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta said whiles reading the 2019 budget statement earlier today in Parliament.

He further indicated that government is likely to spend over $2.5 billion in infrastructure in the year 2019.

Ken Ofori-Atta shared, “ Mr Speaker, Sports continues to be one of the key unifying factors in our country bringing all of us together as one irrespective of our differences.

"I am pleased to announce Mr Speaker that Ghana is currently hosting the Confederations of Africa Football Women’s Nations Cup. And we have also Mr Speaker won the bid to host 2023 all Africa games.

“Mr Speaker, the Accra Sports Stadium has been renovated after a decade of neglect.

"Finally sports loving Ghanaians can go to Accra Sports Stadium and safely watch their favourite teams play," he said