37 minutes ago | Football News

Chelsea Consider Ethan Ampadu Loan Options

Ghanasoccernet.com
English Premier League giants Chelsea are considering a January loan move for defender Ethan Ampadu.

The Wales international has yet to appear under Maurizio Sarri this season.

According to Goal.com, the Blues are weighing up whether loaning the 18-year-old in January would be better for his development.

Derby County and Aston Villa are the frontrunners, with both clubs having connections to Chelsea through Frank Lampard and John Terry.

Rams boss Lampard already raided his old club in the summer, picking up Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan deals.

Meanwhile, Lampard's former teammate Terry became an assistant at Villa when Dean Smith took over as manager last month. Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who spent last season on loan at Swansea City is also on the books of the Villa Park outfit.

He made seven appearances under Antonio Conte last season.

Born in Exeter, Devon, Ampadu is the son of former Republic of Ireland U21 international footballer Kwame Ampadu.

