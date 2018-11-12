CAF Requests For Change Of Location Of Its Headquarters In Cairo

The Confederation of African Football is requesting for a change of its location in Cairo to a new place.

According to reports from Egypt, the President of CAF, Ahmad Ahmad has asked engineers to look for a new location as they plan on building an ultramodern office for the confederations.

Engineer Hani Abu Reda, a member of the executive office of CAF, visited Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports, to support the request of the move in location.

The Africa Union has confirmed the old headquarters is no longer suitable for the operation of its activities and are considering building a new headquarters which can several different purposes for the modern times.

The location for the new headquarters is yet to be named but the Egyptian FA has dismissed reports of the movement of offices.

"All talks about moving the CAF headquarters away from Cairo are false. Nothing has been mentioned about the matter by anybody at the general assembly I am attending at the organisation's congress in Ethiopia," the FIFA council member said in a statement on the EFA's official website on Thursday.

Abo Rida is participating in the general assembly that has resulted in Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar winning the CAF presidency, ousting long-serving president Issa Hayatou from the position.

