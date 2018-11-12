modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

I’ll Ensure Completion Of Duayaw Nkwanta Sports Stadium Project – Freda Prempeh

CitiNewsRoom
I’ll Ensure Completion Of Duayaw Nkwanta Sports Stadium Project – Freda Prempeh

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Freda Prempeh, has said that she is committed to ensuring the completion of a multi-purpose sports stadium at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo Region.

She said the project, when completed, will provide the youth in the area with the opportunity to develop their talents and secure their future.

She commended the traditional authorities in the area for releasing the land for the project and appealed to residents to support the initiative.

“The project is relevant because we have a lot of talents and potentials in this constituency, so when we have a sports complex they will be able to access it to identify the hidden talents we have in them and I want us to produce more sports talents from the constituency”, she emphasized.

1112201870604 0e72xlkwwr duayawnkwantaforum21024x768

The Deputy Minister was speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a public forum to render accounts of her stewardship to the people.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development at Duayaw-Nkwanta, the municipal capital.

She explained that the first phase of the project and other facilities will be sponsored by GNPC and is estimated to cost over $200,000.

She said upon completion, the sports complex will have facilities such as a pitch, athletic track, tennis court, handball court, hockey pitch, and a swimming pool.

1112201870605 h40o2r6eey duayawnkwantaforum11024x768

Freda Prempeh, however, expressed fears that heavy rains in the area may delay the completion of the project in December but said the contractor will return to the site as soon as possible to complete the project.

More Video Headlines
France shooting: Politicians react to attack, pay homage to hero officer killed in Trèbes
France shooting: Politicians react to attack, pay homage to hero officer killed in Trèbes
Joy Sports Prime (9-10-18)
Joy Sports Prime (9-10-18)
China responds to Trump:
China responds to Trump: "The US's irresponsible distortion of facts and logic is world-leading"
🇸🇾 Syrians flee the Idlib offensive | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇾 Syrians flee the Idlib offensive | Al Jazeera English
Reporters: May 68 seen from abroad
Reporters: May 68 seen from abroad
US urges Yemen ceasefire
US urges Yemen ceasefire
Abiye Ahmed approved as Ethiopia’s new prime minister
Abiye Ahmed approved as Ethiopia’s new prime minister
Jailed Lula registers to run for Brazil presidency
Jailed Lula registers to run for Brazil presidency

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1We want to be wealthy so we talk about that more than what we really need which is salvation.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1
body-container-line