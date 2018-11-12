I’ll Ensure Completion Of Duayaw Nkwanta Sports Stadium Project – Freda Prempeh

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Freda Prempeh, has said that she is committed to ensuring the completion of a multi-purpose sports stadium at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo Region.

She said the project, when completed, will provide the youth in the area with the opportunity to develop their talents and secure their future.

She commended the traditional authorities in the area for releasing the land for the project and appealed to residents to support the initiative.

“The project is relevant because we have a lot of talents and potentials in this constituency, so when we have a sports complex they will be able to access it to identify the hidden talents we have in them and I want us to produce more sports talents from the constituency”, she emphasized.

The Deputy Minister was speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a public forum to render accounts of her stewardship to the people.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development at Duayaw-Nkwanta, the municipal capital.

She explained that the first phase of the project and other facilities will be sponsored by GNPC and is estimated to cost over $200,000.

She said upon completion, the sports complex will have facilities such as a pitch, athletic track, tennis court, handball court, hockey pitch, and a swimming pool.

Freda Prempeh, however, expressed fears that heavy rains in the area may delay the completion of the project in December but said the contractor will return to the site as soon as possible to complete the project.