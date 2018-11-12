Frank Acheampong's Tianjin TEDA Survive Chinese Super League Demotion With Better Head-To-Head Record

Frank Acheampong and his side Tianjin Teda's survive relegation in the Chinese Super League by the head-to-head rule.

The 25-year-old played the entire duration in their 5-1 defeat to Guangzhou Evergrande on Saturday.

Teda finished in 14th position tied on points 32 with Changchun Yatai but had a better head-to-head record.

Acheampong scored 17 goals in 26 matches to emerge the club's top scorer.

