1 hour ago

2018 AWCON: Ghana Beat South Africa In Final Warm-Up Game

MyJoyOnline
Photo credit Ghanasportsonline
Ghana bounced back from two successive defeats to beat South Africa in their final warm-up game ahead of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens, who lost to Zambia and Kenya, defeated Bayana Bayana 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Samira Suleman scored the match-winner for the Black Queens in the 21st minute. She headed home a corner from the left at the near post to beat goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Both sides displayed glimpses of good football subsequently but failed to turn the scoring opportunities into goals.

The Black Queens nearly got the second of the encounter but Elizabeth Addo's brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box was saved by the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Ghana came close to getting the second goal after Portia Boakye's effort missed the goalposts by a whisker following a cross from Alice Kusi.

The flagship women's tournament in Africa starts in Ghana next Saturday, November 17.

Ghana will open their account against Algeria whilst South Africa take on reigning champions Nigeria in their opening fixture at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

The Black Queens are hoping to win the competition for the first time on home soil.

