Man City Claim Deserved Derby Victory Over Man Utd

Manchester City returned to the Premier League summit with a convincing derby victory over Manchester United at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side were seeking the result they needed to go back to the top of the table after Liverpool's lunchtime win over Fulham at Anfield - and it was rarely in doubt after David Silva bundled home an early goal to give them a narrow interval advantage.

City got the second goal their superiority deserved with Sergio Aguero's rasping, rising finish past David de Gea three minutes into the second half following an exchange of passes with Riyad Mahrez.

Jose Mourinho's side, without injured Paul Pogba, barely mounted a serious threat but were given hope of earning an unlikely point just before the hour when Romelu Lukaku was hauled down by Ederson seconds after he had come on as substitute. Anthony Martial sent the Brazilian the wrong way from the spot.

It briefly revived memories of last season's dramatic derby here when United came from two goals down to win, but City never looked like losing control and wrapped up the win two minutes from time when substitute Ilkay Gundogan took advantage of static United defending to beat De Gea from close range following a 44-pass move.