Black Queens Attacker Priscilla Hagan To Miss AWCON Due To Injury

Black Queens forward Priscilla Hagan will miss the Africa Women's Cup of Nations after picking up an injury during their tour of Zambia and Kenya.

The attacker, who was coming in as one of the foreign-based players in the side picked up the injury in training.

Hagan's absence is a big blow to Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford who lost another striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah through injury.

Coach Bashiru Hayford is yet to name his final 21 man squad for the competition which begins on November 17th.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens will play the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in a friendly on Sunday at the renovated Accra Sports Stadium.

The team lost to Zambia 3-2 and draw with Kenya 1-1 in their two international warm-up games.

Ghana are in group A with Algeria, Cameroon and Mali.

