Antwi Is Dons Tennis Champ

This year's National Ranking Tour 5 Champion, Samuel Antwi proved his worth when he won the 2018 Dons Tennis internal tournament at the Koforidua Sports Club last weekend.

The club competition was opened to members of varying skill levels; categories included men's singles, social 1 and social 2.

Antwi won the title after defeating Appiah 7-1 in 45 minutes to take home a cash prize of a thousand Cedis and a glittering trophy which was sponsored by Dos Amigos Company limited.

“To win this final against one of the best players in the Club is something which is really fantastic for me. I played a great game today. I capitalized on the chances I had and even though Appiah responded well, I was focused and I think I played a great match,” said Antwi.

In other events, Victor G. Obeng won the social two after overcoming Samuel Owusu 7-3. Nelson Owusu Boadi also won the social one Round Robin games.

Speaking to tennisghana.org, Dons Amigus Company Limited’s Richard Kwabena Boafo said, “The company will continue to support the development of tennis in the region and country”.

Tournament organizers, Kwadwo Asare (Oput) and Samuel Appiah (Tuga,) also said we are happy the tournament came to a successful end and hoping next year's edition will have players coming from all over the country.