Baba Rahman Settles Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

Ghana international, Abdul Baba Rahman has settled the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The pair has made the headlines for the good reason due to their consistency in world football.

However, both players have also won the FIFA Ballon d'Or five times.

During an interaction with his fans on social media, the Chelsea loanee believes the Barcelona legend is the best player in the world ahead of Ronaldo.

The 24-year-old has been out of the Black Stars team since 2017 where he picked a knee injury.

Baba is yet to return to the National team despite recovering from his lengthy layoff.