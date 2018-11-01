Fenerbahce President Challenges Andre Ayew To Prove His Worth Against Galatasaray

Andre Ayew has been challenged by president of Fenerbahce SK, Ali Koc to prove his worth vy leading his side to victory against Galatasaray at the Turk Telekom Stadium on Friday evening.

The Ghanaian has been of the best players since complete his move to the Turkish side in the summer on a long season loan deal from Swansea City.

And ahead of the encounter, Ayew and his teammates will be expecting to pocket all three points with the 28-year-old been tipped to lead the campaign.

“You’re one of the stars of this team. And ahead of the Galatasaray match, it is coming as one of the crunch games and a big match for him [Andre Ayew].

"Now it is time for him to show himself with more fight, take more responsibilities and this team needs him in this crucial match,” Ali Koc is saying as quoted by Sporx.

Fenerbahce are currently occupying the 15th position on the league log with 9 points after 10 matches played in the ongoing campaign.

Ayew has notched two goals for the Yellow Canaries this term in his six appearances so far.