Kotoko Make Seven New Signings Ahead Of CAF Confed. Cup Competition

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has made seven new signing on Wednesday to strengthen the team ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 Confederations Cup.

Notable amongst the new acquisitions is right-back and CAF Champions League winner, Yaw Frimpong, who has returned to the Porcupine Warriors after a year-long deal from DR Congo giants, TP Mazembe.

The Ghana Premier League side goes into the CAF competition aiming to make an impact, and fortifying coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s side for the task ahead are former WAFA midfield kingpin, Umar Basiru, and fellow midfielder, Martin Antwi, who joins the club from Inter Allies on a three-year deal after trials abroad.

Karela FC duo, Abdul Ishmail Ganiyu, a centre-back, and Maxwell Baako, a midfielder, have also been wrapped up by Kotoko on a three-year, and two-year deals respectively, with Accra-based Charity Stars Academy’s left-back sensation, Evans Owusu, also signing a three-year contract on Wednesday.

Kotoko also included goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe from Lusaka Dynamo FC in Zambia, to augment the goalkeeping department.

The signings follow that of left-back Abass Mohammed, midfielder, Kwame Bonsu, and Guinean striker, Naby Laye Keita, who signed the dotted lines earlier this week.