Mikel Obi To Miss Nigeria's AFCON Qualifier Against South Africa

Nigeria have again left out captain Mikel John Obi from next month’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in South Africa after they named a 23-man squad.

China-based Mikel Obi, who made his Nigeria debut in 2005, has not played for the country since he captained the team to the World Cup in Russia in June.

Officials have said the former Chelsea star was previously left out of the squad to allow him time to recover from niggling injuries.

But he has since fully recovered and is now playing regularly for his Chinese club, Tianjin Teda.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has recalled Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Mikel Agu, who is based in Portugal.

Villarreal young forward Samuel Chukwueze has been handed his first call-up.

Nigeria play South Africa in Johannesburg on November 17.

They top Group E with nine points from four matches, a point ahead of second-placed South Africa.

Nigeria will also host Uganda in a friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on November 20.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche/ESP), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino/ITA), Adeleye Aniyikaye (Ifeanyi Ubah), Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Ekong (Udinese FC/ITA,), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG,), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes/SPA), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07/GER)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC/ENG), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISRl), Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal FC/POR)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr/KSA), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Moses Simon (Levante/ESP), Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi/BEL), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/FRA), Isaac Success (Watford/ENG); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal/ESP)

Standby: Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray/TUR), Chidozie Awaziem (Porto/POR), Nyima Nwagua (Kano Pillars), Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars)