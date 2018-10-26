Enugu Rangers Coach Lavishes Praises On Nana Bonsu After Aiteo Cup Win Over Kano Pillars

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has lauded Nana Bonsu's heroics in their 2018 Aiteo Cup final against Kano Pillars.

Rangers coach, Gbenga Ogunbote said his side deserve to win on the night.

His side came back from the dead to level up at 3-3 against Kano Pillars in the final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.

They went on to win 4-3 on penalties at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Wednesday evening.

'We stepped it up then and I think it would have been unfair on the lads to lose on penalties," Ogunbote told Vanguard Nigeria.

'It's a nice trait to have. I think we did enough to win the game in second half. We've got a bit of class and he can do that week in and week out.

Ogunbote said his keeper Nana Bonsu deserved some praise.

'It was a great game for the neutral. We thought we did enough with that late goal. It was a great strike from Ajani.'

Rangers qualified for next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

