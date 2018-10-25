Felix Williams Promises To Thrill At Bukom Fist Of Fury Fight Night

Ghana-based Nigerian boxer, Felix Williams has promised fans of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Fight Nights to come to the Bukom Boxing Arena on time on Friday to see him discipline his Togolese opponent, Mouibi Sarouna when they clash for the West African Super Featherweight title.

Boasting of a remarkable record of 26 wins against one defeat, he said the training regime in Ghana has helped him a lot and he is in very good shape.

According to Williams lack of fights has kept him in the dark, but he believes he is one of Africa’s best boxers and he decided to live in Ghana to realize his dream of becoming a world champion.

Mouibi Sarouna who also has a record of 20 wins against 11 loses is also optimistic of winning the West African title.

He urged all Togolese in Ghana to come to the Bukom Boxing Arena and support him.

In other professional fights, Richmond Ashley will face Amos Dodzie in a Lightweight contest.

Theo Tetteh also meets Joshua Barnor for the National Featherweight title and Jacob Dickson takes on Abdul Karim in a Super Middleweight clash.

Moses Foh Amoaning, marketing and legal consultant to the Bukom Fist of Fury Concept said the programme is to support promoters and enhance the experience and exposure of boxers, especially those in the amateur ranks.

In the amateur parings, Akotoku Academy will meet Seconds Out, Attoh Quarshie faces Wisdom, Square Deal clashes with Panix and Charles Quartey Memorial goes against Sea View Gym.

The package is sponsored by GNPC, ADB, TSEL and ddp.

The second week will see the grand opening of the League with the deputy Minister of Youth & Sports in attendance to hoist the Bukom Fist of Fury flag.

The mascot of the event, Papa Asafo Atswele would be outdoored as well.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Peter Zwennes cautioned boxing fans to be disciplined at boxing events as it is a noble art.

He hinted that security has been beefed up and hooligans and violent people must advise themselves.

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, George Lamptey said the splendid display by juvenile boxers display means Ghana has a future for boxing, and urged fans to come and watch, but behave as responsible Ghanaians.