Adwoa Bayor Cautions Black Queens Not To Underrate Algeria And Mali

Former Black Queens Captain and Legend, Grace Adwoa Bayor has cautioned the Queens not to underrate their group opponents Algeria and Mali ahead of the Total Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) 2018.

The draw for the 2018 AWCON was held successfully yesterday. Ghana has been put in the same group with Cameroon, Algeria and Mali.

Many has cautioned the team to be wary of the threat posed by the Cameroonian side believing that Ghana can comfortably deal with Algeria and Mali.

For the former Black Queen captain, it will be suicidal for the team to underrate the two teams whom people are tagging as underdogs in the group.

She has therefore advised the women national team to be cautious of the two teams and not let their guards down when they come up against them next month.

In an interview with the media after the draw yesterday, Adwoa Bayor emphasized that “Everyone is saying Cameroon but I think we must watch Mali and Algeria who are underdogs”.

According to her, Algeria and Mali will be coming into the tournament with no pressure because nothing is expected from them.

She believes that it makes them more dangerous because people will underrate them and let their guard them. A mistake which they will capitalize on and punish any team that they play with.

The last time Ghana met with Algeria was in 2014 when the two teams met in the same competition. Algeria defeated the Queens by two goals to one.

The tournament will start from November 17, 2018, to December 1, 2018