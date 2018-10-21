Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe Wins WBO Africa Lightweight Belt

Emmanuel Tagoe aka Game Boy won the vacant WBO Africa lightweight title on Sunday, October 21, 2018 following a unanimous decision victory over Paulus Moses at the Trust Boxing Emporium [Bukom Boxing Arena] in Accra, Ghana.

Emmanuel Tagoe who lost his IBO lightweight world title after refusing to take on mandatory challenger Fedor Papazov [in June 2018] had one last retort to his fans as he dominated and outpoint Paulus Moses over 12 rounds.

Paulus ‘ The Hitman’ Moses, who lost to Ray Beltran in February at the Grand Sierra Resort in Nevada [USA] used his long reach and experience to prevent Emmanuel Tagoe from recording a knockout victory.

Paulus Moses, the Namibian threw less punches, allowing Emmanuel Tagoe the freedom to thwack and cuffs more through the rounds as the ‘Game Boy’ chants echoed through the arena.

In the end, the three judges scored the fight – [120-110], [120-109], [120-109] in favour of Emmanuel Tagoe.

Emmanuel Tagoe [29-1, 14 KO’s] will be aiming to get a shot at a world title in the near future, but he still needs to work on his punching power if he indeed wants to become a world champion looking at the kind of cracked boxers in the lightweight division.

In the undercards of the well attended bill, Sherif Quaye retained his national lightweight title by beating Michael Ansah aka Bullet on points.

John Laryea, the newly signed on 18year old from Bronx Gym also won against David Laryea aka Chorkor Horror.

Raphael King also won his fight against his opponent, Aziz Quartey, while Kpakpo Allotey lost against Robert Quaye.

Malik Jabir fought a good fight but lost to Michael Pappoe in another exciting thriller.

The event dubbed Asamoah Gyan Fight Night 1 was attended by old Black Stars players like Stephen Appiah, Godwin Attram and Laryea Kingson. Also gracing the show were former world champions, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey and Joshua Clottey.

Many celebrities and stars stormed the arena to see the fight between Ayitey Powers and Baba Spirit in which Baba Spirit was disqualified by referee Roger Barnor for throwing his leg.

By Sammy Heywood Okine