CAF Champions League: President Hassan Hamar Confident ES Setif Can Overturn Deficit Against Al Ahly

ES Setif president Hassan Hamar says scoring twice against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Tuesday in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final is not an impossible mission.

The Algerian side suffered a burdening 2-0 defeat to the Egyptian side in the first leg in Cairo on 2 October.

The two-time African champions will need to at least score twice at home and keep a clean sheet when the two teams face off in order to keep their hopes alive in reaching the final.

"During my meeting with the players, I felt their determination to win. We are fully prepared for the game, and I am sure we will make it to the final," Hamar told Radio Algeria on Friday.

Setif reached this stage of the African prestigious competition after beating the title holders Wydad AC of Morocco 1-0 on aggregate.

The winner of Tuesday's clash between Setif and Ahly will face either Esperance of Tunisia or C.D. Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in the final.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com