Dogboe Faces Navarrette On December 8th In New York

Ghana’s Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will face Mexican boxer, Emmanuel Navarrette, in his second defence of the WBO Super Bantamweight on December 8 in New York.

The news was confirmed by Dogboe and Top Rank Promotions on Wednesday and the bout will be part of the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jose Pedraza lightweight unification.

Dogboe was successful in his first title defence when he defeated Japanese boxer, Hidenori Otake, in Arizona in August and he stated his interest in taking on Danny Roman or Rey Vargas in his bid to unify the belts in the division.

However, the two boxers did not give any concrete responses to his offers and so, Dogboe has to face Navarette in another mandatory title defence.

Navarrette is currently ranked number 2 by the WBO and his record stands at 25 wins, one loss with 22 knockouts. He is undefeated in his last 8 bouts with the recent victory being a 12th round stoppage of Jose Sanmartin.

What are the boxers saying?

Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (to Top Tank Promotions):

“Put me among the best, and you'll see the best of Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe. We love the New York crowd. That's what will motivate us and make us fight harder. Madison Square Garden is a legendary place. It's a place where many fighters were made. Lomachenko and Pedraza are great fighters and being featured on a show with other great fighters is an honor. We are ready to roll. And to my fans, trust me, the 'Royal Storm' is coming to entertain!”

Emmanuel Navarrette (to Top Rank Promotions):

“This is the opportunity I was waiting for. I have a lot of respect for Isaac Dogboe, but this title will be mine. I feel very happy and motivated by this opportunity, even more, because of fighting in New York City. I know that from Dec. 8 forward, the name Emanuel Navarrete will be known all around the world. I'm sure this win will be mine.”Dogboe’s bout with Navarrette forms part of his contract with Top Promotions. The boxer and the establishment have worked together on Dogboe’s last three bouts and the agreement states that they will work to roll out three or four bouts per year.

For Dogboe, the defence against Navarrette is his fourth bout of the year after he faced Cesar Juarez in January, Jesse Magdelano in April and Hidenori Otake in August.