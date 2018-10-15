Black Stars To Deploy A Three-Back System - Ibrahim Tanko

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has confirmed that Ghana could switch to the three-back system in their upcoming matches.

Ghana is known for the traditional system of four flat defenders consisting of two centre-backs and two full-backs.

However, the three-back system which is mostly used in Europe adds more power to an attacking threat of a team.

The three-back deploys three-flat centre-backs, with the ‘full-backs’ operating slightly higher up as “wing-backs”.

“Kasim [Adams] and Daniel Amartey sometimes play in that system at [English side] Leicester City and [German club] Hoffenheim [respectively],” Tanko told Goal.com.

“The three-back system is a system you would always want to have as an option.

“Even Baba Rahman’s team [German outfit Schalke 04] play the three-back where he plays as the left-wing-back. Lumor Agbenyenu’s clubs [Sporting Lisbon of Portugal] happen to also play that system.

“It’s one of those systems that you need to have in mind, even in a game situation where you need more midfielders, you can sacrifice one defender. It’s a good thing.

“We’re going to work on that so that when it comes that we have to use it, it won’t be a problem,’’