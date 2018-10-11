Asante Kotoko Gears Up For Black Stars Friendly [PHOTOS]

Charles Kwabla Akonnor, newly appointed head coach of Asante Kotoko on Thursday took his charges through some physical drills at the Adako Jachie Park in preparation ahead of their friendly match against Black Stars on Friday.

The much-anticipated match was arranged on Wednesday after CAF cancelled Black Stars’ 2019 doubleheader AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone failed to comply with FIFA’s request to reinstate their FA boss Isha Johansen and General Secretary, Christopher Kamara after government intervened in the affairs of the Sierra Leone Football Federation (SLFA) last week hence the cancellation.

Ahead of the match, the Porcupine Warriors have intensified their training to give a good account of themselves at the game which is expected to attract a large crowd to the Baba Yara Stadium.

Meanwhile, captain of the side, Amos Frimpong says the team is ready to prove themselves despite admitting the game will be tough.

“It will be a difficult task, but I trust my colleagues to pull strings together to cause a surprise. We would not be pushovers.

"It is a privilege for us to play with our senior national team so we are going to prove ourselves and make a statement not just for us Kotoko players, but also for the Premier League and all local players,” he told asantekotokosc.com.

“Our supporters should come in their numbers to witness good football and also urge us on to victory," he added.

Pictures below...