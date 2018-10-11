Kwadwo Asamoah Names His Favourite African Footballers

Inter Milan midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has named his favourite African footballers of all time.

The 29 year old named fellow countryman, Michael Essien, Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto'o, Dedier Drogba of Ivory Coast and current African Footballer of the year Mohammed Salah as his best players from the continent.

"Michael Essien was one of the best Ghanaian players in history, he did well in Europe, he is a midfielder I followed a lot when I was young, then Samuel Eto'o, a striker who won so many trophies and scored a lot goals: I like it a lot, I also add Didier Drogba, who has signed many important networks for his club, and Mohammed Salah: he's grown a lot, I'm happy for him, I really like him on a human level. with personality," he said in an interview with Inter TV.

Essien was a household name on the continent during his days with English Premier League side Chelsea before moving on to play for the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Samuel Eto'o is four times African footballer of the year and is fondly remembered for his days at Barcelona and Inter Milan where he won the UEFA Champions League.

Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah, however, set a new record in England after winning the golden boot with 32 goals last season.