Youth Olympics: First Win For Ghana As Beach Volleyball Pair Bounces Back

Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA – Ghana recorded its first win at the ongoing summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Tuesday after the pair of Eric Tsatsu and Kelvin Carboo beat Monaco by 2-1 to increase their chances of progressing to the next stage of the beach volleyball event.

The All Africa Games silver-winning medalists started the game on a high and won the first set by 21 games to 14.

However, the two players lost concentration and made some communication errors, allowing Monaco to win the second set by 21 to 18.

The Ghanaians went into the third set stronger and that saw Eric Tsatsu and Kelvin Carboo combining beautifully to finish the game 18 to 15.

Ghana’s coach, Moro Mumuni who was relaxed all through the game attributed the win to corrections “from the first match after I realized that my blocker, Eric Tsatsu was down. I worked on him to ensure he got much better for the game.”

Moro Mumuni added he knew his boys were “in high spirits and were going to win the game following their regimen from their last training session.”

Ghana’s next game will be against a resilient Costa Rica side on Thursday, a game Ghana must win to progress to the next stage of the competition.

For playmaker Eric Tsatsu, “we (Ghana) beat them (Costa Rica) easily. We saw their game on Sunday and we saw their weakness. That will be an advantage for us because we are going to draw a game plan around that.”

Leading pool G and already qualified are Hungary who next play Monaco in the final group encounter. That game will be a mere formality for the Hungarians.

Russia lead the medal table with a total of 14 medals made up of 11 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Hungary are in second place with 6 gold and 1 bronze. India come in third with 2 gold and three silver.

Next, for Ghana today will be Abeiku Jackson who will be swimming in lane two in heat five of the men’s 50m butterfly event at 1000hrs GMT.

Baaba Tandoh is covering the 2018 Youth Olympics for the Multimedia Group.