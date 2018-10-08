Kwame Kizito Reveals Political Crises In Libya Forced Him To Rip Up Al Ittihad Contract

Former Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito claims political unrest in Libya influenced his decision to terminate his contract with Al Ittihad Tripoli.

There is an ongoing conflict among rival factions seeking control of the territory and oil of Libya leading to civil war since 2014.

The North African country has not been able to organize a well-structured league since 2011 following a revolution against the country's former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"I personally terminated my contract with Al Ittihad due to unrest in the country," he told Fox FM.

''The atmosphere at various stadiums is mostly terrifying, fight here and there including players at times, playing away matches is very difficult due to security issues, it wasn't safe for me and I decided to terminate my contract."

Kizito who was a member of the Ghana squad which won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations joined the Libyan side on a three-year deal in January 2018.

