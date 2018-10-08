modernghana logo

2018 Youth Olympics: Ghana Loses To Hungary In Beach Volley

Ghana’s Kelvin Carboo and Eric Tsatsu lost to their opponents from Hungary in their opening Pool G beach volleyball match in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina.

In the match, which was played on Sunday, Carboo and Tsatsu lost 21-14 and 21-10 to Hungary’s Artur Hajos and Attila Streli.

They will have another shot at winning their first match of the competition when they face their opponents- Olivier Lanteri and Ludovic Palmaro- from Monaco on Tuesday.

