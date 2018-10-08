Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

Joseph Paintsil broke his duck in his third straight start for KRC Genk as he bagged a brace in their big victory against KAA Gent.

Thomas Partey continue to make a starting claim for himself at Atletico Madrid after coming on to register an assist in their slim win over Real Betis.

Frank Acheampong recovered from injury to play secure a point for Tianjin Teda in China.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh enjoyed his first 90 minutes in over a year as he helped Hansa Rostock to claim slim win.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp lasted 72 and 82 minutes respectively as Crystal Palace lost 1-0 at home to in-form Wolves.

Collin Quaner once again missed Huddersfield matchday through injury as they held Burnley to a 1-1 draw at away.

Dennis Odoi played full throttle for Fulham when they got thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal.

Christian Atsu cameoed for Newcastle United as they relinquished a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United.

Daniel Amartey picked a booking but lasted full minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 loss against Everton.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah cameoed for Aston Villa in their 2-1 loss at Millwall.

Andy Yiadom played the entire duration for Reading in their 4-1 loss at West Brom.

In League One, Joe Dodoo was left out of Blackpool squad that drew 2-2 with Rochdale.

Tarique Fosu lasted 85 minutes for Charlton Athletic in their 2-1 home defeat to Coventry City.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng played 90 minutes for Exeter City in their 2-2 draw at Yeovil.

Koby Arthur lasted 70 minutes for Macclesfield in their 1-0 home defeat to Notts County.

Kwame Thomas cameoed for Solihull Moors in their 2-0 defeat at Barnet.

Nortei Nortey warmed the bench for Dover Athletic in their 4-1 loss at home to Salford.

Harold Odametey played the entire duration for Maidenhead in their 2-0 loss against Leyton Orient. Nana Owusu was left out of the losers squad.

Nana Ofori Twumasi was an unused substitute for Maidstone in their 1-0 home loss against Bromley.

SPAIN

Inaki Williams lasted 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao in their 3-1 defeat at home against Basque rivals Real Sociedad.

Emmanuel Boateng picked a booking before being taken off in the 84th minute as UD Levante pipped Getafe 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Raphael Dwamena warmed the bench for the victors.

Mubarak Wakaso picked a booking before being replaced with Manu Garcia who grabbed the only goal for Deportivo Alaves against Real Madrid.

Thomas Partey came on in the 66 minutes to register an assist for Atletico Madrid only goal against Real Betis.

In the Segunda Division, Yaw Yeboah once again showed brilliance for CD Numancia as they ended a four-match winless streak with a 1-0 win over Extremadura UD.

Richard Boateng was on the bench for Real Oviedo when they won 1-0 against Albacete.

ITALY

Yusif Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Frosinone as they were beaten 3-2 at Torino.

Afriyie Acquah returned from injury to play 73 minutes for Empoli in their 2-0 loss against AS Roma.

Godfred Donsah missed Bologna matchday squad that lost 2-0 at Cagliari through injury.

Kevin Prince Boateng was substituted in the 69 minutes for Sassuolo when the lost 2-0 to Napoli. Alfred Dancan was absent from the match day team for Sassuolo while Claud Adjapong warmed their bench.

Kwadwo Asamoah played full throttle for Inter-Milan as they won 2-1 against Spal.

In the Serie B, Moses Odjer played 51 minutes for Salernitana in their goalless draw at Cremonese.

Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento Calcio in their 2-1 loss at Pescara.

Bright Addae played 65 minutes for Ascoli in their 3-2 loss at Foggia.

Emmanuel Gyasi registered two assists for Spezia when they beat Livorno 1-3.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris lasted just 30 minutes for Nantes FC as they got beaten 3-0 by Girondin de Bordeaux. Enoch Kwateng was left out of the losers matchday squad

Ebenezer Assifuah cameoed for Le Havre in their 3-2 loss at home against Beziers.

Grejohn Kyei cameoed for RC Lens in their 2-1 win at AJ Auxerre.

GERMANY

Baba Rahman was left out of Schalke 04 squad that beat Dusseldorf 2-0 at away.

Issah Abass marked his debut for Mainz 05 as a late substitute in their goalless draw with Hertha Berlin. Derrick Luckassen was not included in Berlin matchday squad.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei cameoed for Stuttgart in their 3-1 home loss against Hannover 96.

Kasim Nuhu is still injured and so couldn't play a part for TSG Hoffenheim when they lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the Bundesliga 2, Gideon Jung missed SV Hamburg 2-1 win at Darmstadt through injury.

Bernard Takpetey was replaced by Christopher Adjei Antwi in the in the 68th minute for SC Paderborn 07 when they defeated Ingolstadt 2-1.

Kingsley Schindler was sent off for two bookable offence in Holstein Kiel 2-1 loss at Aue.

In the Bundesliga 3, Jan Gyamerah played 90 minutes for Bochum in their 1-0 win over Armenia Bielefeld. Prince Owusu warmed the bench for the losers.

Steffen Nkansah played full throttle for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-2 draw with Lotte.

Daniel Kyere scored for SV Wehen in their 2-0 win over Hallescher. Braydon Manu returned from suspension to warm the bench for the losers.

Bernard Kyere lasted 67 minutes for Fortuna Koln in their 1-0 win at Aalen.

Kelvin Weidlich picked a booking but played full minutes of action for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 win over Zwickau.

Phil Ofosu Ayeh played 90 minutes on his debut for Hansa Rostock in their 1-0 win over Karlsruher.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck 2-0 win over Kaiserslauten through injury.

THE NETHERLANDS

Jonathan Opoku played 90 minutes for VVV Venlo in their 4-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

Leeroy Owusu lasted full throttle for De Graafschap as they were thump 5-0 at home against Heerenveen.

Myron Boadu missed AZ Alkmaar 5-0 humiliating defeat against Ajax through injury.

In the Eerste Divisie, Kevin Luckassen lasted 80 minutes for Almere City in their 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen.

Rodney Antwi cameoed for FC Volendam in their 1-0 win over Waalwijk.

Asumah Abubakar lasted 41 minutes for Maastricht in their 3-0 home loss against Den Bosch.

AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil lasted 78 minutes for Admira Wacker in their goalless draw at St. Polten.

Samuel Tetteh missed out for LASK Linz due to injury when they lost 1-0 to Wacker Innsbruck.

In the Bundesliga 2, Kennedy Boateng was a stalwart for Reid as they pipped Wacker Innsbruck 1-0 at home.

Paul Mensah registered his name on the score sheet for Kapfenburg in their 3-1 win over Austria Klagenfurt.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh scored again for Dinamo Brest in their 4-1 win at Dnepr Mogilev.

Gideon Baah was not added to FC Gomel squad that lost 3-0 at home to Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

BELGIUM

Eric Ocansey played 74 minutes for KAS Eupen in their 2-10 home loss against Royal Antwerp. Daniel Opare and William Owusu Acheampong were unused substitutes for the victors.

Nana Opoku Ampomah played full period of action for Waasland-Beveren in their 1-1 draw with Oostende.

Mohammed Dauda cameoed for Anderlecht when they beat Waregem 2-1. Dennis Appiah and Francis Amuzu were unused substitutes for the winners.

Joseph Painstil scored twice for KRC Genk when they thrashed KAA Gent 5-1 at away. Joseph Aidoo also played full throttle for the victors. In the other end, Nana Asare and Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe both played full 90 minutes for the losers,

Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration of the game for Sint Truiden in their 3-1 win over Mouscron.

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah missed OH Leuven 3-0 defeat at KV Mechelen through injury.

BULGARIA

Michael Tawiah was left out of Vereya squad that lost 4-2 at Cherno More.

Derrick Mensah was left out of Dunav Ruse squad that lost 4-1 at Botev Plovdiv.

Edwin Gyasi starred for CSKA Sofia in their 3-0 win at Septemvri Sofia. Ishmael Baidu played 90 minutes for the losers.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong scored a last-gasp equalizer to help Tianjin Teda draw 3-3 with Changchun Yatai.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan was not included in Inter Zapresic matchday squad that recorded a 2-1 win against Lokomtiva Zagreb.

Maxwell Boadu Acosty was taken off at half time for Rijeka in their 2-1 loss at Gorica.

Ahmed Said was introduced at half time for Hadjuk Split in their 2-0 home loss against Osijek.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Doxa in their 2-1 win over Paralimni.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh lasted 57 minutes for Sparta Prague as they were pipped 1-0 at Sigma Olomouc.

Emmanuel Antwi lasted 71 minutes for Pribram in their 4-1 loss at Slavia Prague.

DENMARK

Godsway Donyoh played full throttle and was booked for FC Nordsjaelland when they lost 3-2 at Hobro IF. Mohammed Kudus was substituted in the 65 minutes for the losers while Collins Tanor and Yaw Amankwa were left out of the winners match day squad. Abdul Mumin warmed the losers bench while Clinton Antwi and Sadiq Abubakar were left out of their squad.

Kelvin Mensah missed Brondby 3-1 win at Aalborg through injury.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan lasted 83 minutes for HJK Helsinki in their 1-0 win over Vaasas. Evans Mensah missed the action for the victors through injury

Samba Silla was left out of Jaro FF in their 2-0 home loss against AC Oulu.

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong missed Ferenvarosi 2-2 draw with Debrecen through injury.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played 90 minutes for Zhetysu Taldykorgan in their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Karagandy.

QATAR

John Benson played full period of action for Al Ahli Doha in their 2-1 win at Al-Shahaniya.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye cameoed for Atlas FC in their 3-1 loss at Santos Laguna.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey and Mohammed Abu played 90 minutes for Valeranga in their 1-1 stalemate at Stabaek.

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah warmed the bench for IK Start in their 1-0 win over Sarpsborg 08. Isaac Twum was left out if the victors squad.

Gilbert Koomson played full throttle and registered an assist for SK Brann when they played out a 1-1 draw with Lillestrom.

Danny Antwi came on in the 56th minute for Asane in their 7-2 walloping at Kongsvinger.

RUSSIA

Kadiri Mohammed lasted full throttle for Arsenal Tula in their 1-1 draw with Ufa.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh lasted 78 minutes for Dynamo Moscow in their 1-0 loss at FK Krylya Sovetov Samara.

Rabiu Mohammed was booked but completed 90 minutes for Anzi Makhachkala in their goalless draw with Akhmat Grozny.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso performed admirably for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-1 win at Maritimo.

Emmanuel Hackman was an unused substitute for Portimonense when they won 4-2 against Sporting Lisbon. Lumor Agbenyenu was absent from the losers matchday team.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor picked a booking but lasted full throttle for U. Craiova 1948 CS in their 1-1 draw with FC Hermannstadt.

Joseph Mensah was introduced in the 16th minute for Sepsi when they lost 2-1 at home to Gaz Metan Medias. He received a yellow card and registered an assist just 25 minutes after being introduced in the game.

SAUDI ARABIA

Carlos Ohene picked a booking but lasted full throttle for Ohod SC in their 1-0 defeat against Al Batin.

SERBIA

Francis Kyeremeh played full throttle for Radnik in their goalless draw with Sp Subotica. Samuel Affum warmed the bench for Subotica.

Samuel Owusu provided two assists for Cuckaricki in their 6-1 thrashing over Dinamo Vranje. Zakaria Suraka played 90 minutes for the losers.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom cameoed for Red Star Belgrade when they beat Zemun 2-1 away from home. Rashid Sumaila and Ibrahim Tanko were again left out of the winners matchday squad.

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah opened his goalscoring account for Senica FK in their 2-2 draw at Slovan Bratislava. Mitch Apau lasted 90 minutes for Bratislava.

Sadam Sulley scored the winner for Michalovce in their 2-1 victory over Trencin.

Benson Annang starred again for MSK Zilina in their 2-0 win over Podbrezova.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet for Maritzburg United in their goalless draw with Cape Town City FC. Nana Bempah Akorsah cameoed for Cape Town.

Samuel Darpoh picked a booking but completed 90 minutes for Amazulu as they shared the spoils with Orlando Pirates.

Richard Boateng was an unused substitute for SuperSport United when they played out a goalless draw game with Baroka.

Edwin Gyimah was an unused substitute for Bidvest Wits in their 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian FC 6-0 win over Hamilton through injury.

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro played 90 minutes for Ostersunds FK in their 3-0 win over Dalkurd. Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin cameoed for the victors.

Enoch Adu played full throttle for AIK Stockholm when they played a 1-1 draw with Orebro.

Nasiru Mohammed missed Hacken BK 1-1 draw with Malmo FF through injury.

In the Superettan, Emmanuel Okine and Sadat Karim lasted 645 and 76 minutes respectively for Landskroma BoIS in their 5-0 spanking at Osters.

Thomas Boakye was taken off at half time for Halmstad in their 3-0 home loss against Vernamo.

Mohammed Abubakar played 90 minutes for Helsingborg in their 1-0 win over Falkenbergs. Enoch Kwakwa picked a booking after coming on in the 64th minute for the losers.

SWITZERLAND

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich missed Young Boys 3-2 home loss against Luzern through injury.

TURKEY

Asamoah Gyan replaced Bernard Mensah in the 80th minute for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw with Rizespor.

Isaac Sackey missed Alanyaspor's 1-0 loss at Erzurum BB through suspension.

Andre Ayew played full throttle for Fenerbahce while while Joseph Attamah was on the bench for BeÅŸiktaÅŸ when the two sides played out a goalless draw game.

Muniru Sulley was taken off at half time for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 4-4 stalemate with Sivasspor.

Elvis Manu was substituted from the game at half time for Akhisar Genclik Spor in their 3-1 home loss to Trabzonspor. Caleb Ekuban was an unused substitute for the victors.

In the Supaliga 2, Kamal Issah missed Eskiserhirspor 3-0 home defeat against Hatayspor though injury.

Mahatma Otoo was substituted in the 70th minute for Balikesirspor when they lost 2-1 to AdanasporAS.

USA

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 loss at Montreal Impact. Lalas Abubakar was not included in the losers matchday squad.

Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes for LA Galaxy in their 1-1 draw at Sporting Kansas City.

Dominic Oduro cameoed for San Jose Earthquakes in their 3-1 home draw against New York Red Bulls.

Johan Kapelhoff played full throttle for Chicago Fire as they were beaten 2-1 by Wayne Rooney-inspired DC United. Kofi Opare and Chris Odoi-Atsem missed the game for the victors through injuries.

Charles Sapong provided an assist for Philadelphia Union in their 5-1 win over Minnesota United. David Accam did not make the victors matchday squad while Abu Danladi missed the game for the losers through injury.

In the USL, Geoffrey Acheampong played 70 minutes for LA Galaxy II in their 2-1 home loss against Sacramento Republic. Emmanuel Appiah was left out of the losers matchday squad.

Solomon Asante enjoyed 90 minutes for Phoenix Rising in their goalless draw with Reno FC. Gladson Awako lasted 63 minutes for Phoenix.

Dominic Oduro played 35 minutes while Kwadwo Poku lasted 46 minutes for Tampa Bay Rowdies in their 2-1 home loss against Charlotte Independence.

Patrick Agyemang picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Richmond Kickers in their 3-0 loss against Nashville. Ropapa Mensah enjoyed full throttle for the victors while Oscar Umar lasted 76 minutes for the losers.

