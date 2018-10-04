Sierra Leone To Send Advance Party To Ghana On Friday Ahead Of 2019 AFCON Against Black Stars

Director of Competitions for the Sierra Leone Football Association, Sorie Ibrahim has disclosed that an advance party will arrive in Ghana on Friday ahead of the Afcon 2019 qualifier against the Black Stars.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone National team will engage the Black Stars in an AFCON qualifier match slated for October 11th 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ahead of the match, an advance party from the SLFA led by their director of competitions, Sorie Ibrahim is expected in Ghana by close of week.

"A team will be in Ghana latest by Friday to fine-tune arrangements ahead of the match next week,' he told Oyerepa FM.

"But the main contingent will be in Ghana from Freetown latest Tuesday for the game.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com