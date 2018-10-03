Man Ghana Rescheduled To December 1

The Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association (GBFA), has rescheduled its annual bodybuilding show (Man Ghana) to 1st December 2018.

This is due to its upcoming world congress in Spain, which falls in the same week as the 'Man Ghana' competition.

According to information gathered by the GNA Sports, Executives of the GBFA must be in Spain for this year's International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB), scheduled on the 9th-11th November 2018.

The annual event, which would be held at the National Theater would have various categories like the female bikini as well as the men's physique competitions.

Meanwhile, registration is still opened to interested athletes to pick-up registration forms for the event, with registration closing 15th November 2018.