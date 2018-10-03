Mahatma Otoo Not Perturbed Over Consistent Black Stars Snub

Balikesirspor striker, Mahatma Otoo says he is not worried by his consistent Black Stars snub.

The former Hearts of Oak goal poacher was excluded from Kwesi Appiah's 23 man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations clash against Sierra Leone despite his superb scoring form for Balikesirspor in the Turkish second-tier league.

However, the 26-year-old insists he is not bothered by the situation he finds himself in, stating that he will be cheering for the team when they engage Sierra Leone on mathcday three of the Afcon 2019 qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 11.

"Ghana have a strong team capable of beating Sierra Leone whether with me or without me,' Otoo told 442gh.com.

"Frankly, I am not happy that I was not invited because every player wants to play for their national team but I'm not too worried because I know I'll soon be part of the team.

"One thing we should all know is that, whether I am invited or not, Ghana is my country and I have to support the team all the time. Yes I want to play but at the same time I am a big fan of the national team,' Otoo added.

Ghana sit atop of Group F with three points, same points with Kenya but with superior goal difference after two matches.