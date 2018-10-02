modernghana logo

4 minutes ago

Renovation Work Begins At Ghana FA Premises

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The premises of the Ghana Football Association is gradually taken a new shape as the FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee prepares to use the premises.

The premises of the country's football governing body has not been in used after the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service declared the premises following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' investigative piece.

Following the appointment of the four-member committee to see the day to day running of football activities in the country, the committee have been working from Dr Kofi Amoah's office at Citizen Kofi.

However, the FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee have been given six months to restore Ghana football to its normalcy.

