David Brigidi passes on

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karela United FC, a Ghanaian Premier League Club, Mr. David Kabenla Brigidi popularly known as Senator Saya is dead, ModernGhana.com can confirm.

A Ghanaian-UK based student, Francis Horbah who is a close friend to the CEO, confirmed the sad news to ModernGhana news desk.

"A short illness which was serious for sometime and was revived. He even celebrated his birthday recently. Then became serious again which has taken him away this morning", he confirmed.

Mr. David Brigidi met his untimely death in London on Sunday morning, September 30, 2018 after a short ailment.

Francis Horbah described his death as a big blow to the good of the entire Nzemaland.

He described the late Brigidi as a selfless, patriotic, affable, humble, philanthropist and dedicated business mogul and hardworking person.

"He celebrated his birthday with me on September 16, 2016 in London here and he was looking very strong but this death, is God who gives and at appointed time takes. Im very sad and I don't know what to do", he lamented.

Whether the remain will be in Ghana without a delay, Francis Horbah couldn't confirm it but said the family is yet to take a decision.

As a lawyer, he was born on September 16, 1962 in Nigeria but a Ghanaian from Beyin in the Jomoro Municipality.

He completed his secondary school in Prestea Municipality, Huni Valley Senior High School.

The CEO for Wuta Energy Ltd. and Managing Director of Karela Holdings married to Abena Buachiwaa.

Karela United FC is a football club from Ghana based in Aiyinasi, Ellembele District, Western Region.

The club was competing in the 2018 Ghanaian Premier League.

They play their home games at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park (CAM), Aiyinasi.

The club was founded on Tuesday October 1, 2013, when the former Metropolitan Sporting Club changed its name to Karela United Football Club.

"Pride & Passion" is the team's slogan.

The first official match was played on Saturday November 23, 2013 against Proud United in a goalless draw at Kasoa.

Brief Background

David Cobbina Brigidi, a lawyer by profession, was elected Senator for the Bayelsa Central Constituency of Bayelsa State, Nigeria at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic, running on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

He took office on 29 May 1999. He was reelected in April 2003, again on the PDP platform.

After taking his seat in the Senate in June 1999 he was appointed chairman of the senate committee on Petroleum also he was a member of other committees; Public Accounts, Environment, Establishment, Labour, Federal Character, Social Development & Sports, Economic Affairs and INEC.

He was born in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

He left behind six children.

His death has changed the atmosphere in Nzemaland.

Late David Brigidi was a financial of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency.