Joel Fameyeh Grabs Brace For Dinamo Brest In Win Against Slutsk

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh hits double for Dinamo Brest as they walloped Slutsk 4-0 in the Belarusian top-flight league on Sunday.

The former Asokwa Deportivo sharp-shooter shot Brest into the lead in the 13th minute after the hosts had dominated the opening minutes.

Belarusian international Bykov Artem doubles the hosts lead in the 33rd minute before adding his second of the afternoon in the 70th minute.

Fameyeh sealed the win for the hosts three minutes later.

He has scored 5 goals for the Blues in the ongoing campaign.

