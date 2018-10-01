Nana Akosah-Bempah Wins MTN8 Cup With Cape Town City FC

Ghanaian youngster Nana Akosah-Bempah Dwomoh won the MTN 8 Cup in South Africa with Cape Town City FC.

The Citizens claimed their first MTN8 title after they defeated SuperSport United 4-1 on penalties at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The result is a reverse of last year's MTN8 final, which was won on spot-kicks by Matsatsantsa.

This time around, the Citizens were the better team through the two hours of play but were unable to make their dominance reflect on the scoreboard.

In the shootout, goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenbergh proved his worth with two saves from Bradley Grobler and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, allowing Thabo Nodada to fire home the decisive penalty and secured the R8 million cheque for the Cape side.

The 21-year-old did not play a part in the game but has been an influential member of the team in their route to the final.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com