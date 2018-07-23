Hamburg Promote Ghanaian Youngster Aaron Opoku To Senior Side

Relegated German Bundesliga side Hamburg SV have promoted Ghanaian youngster Aaron Opoku to the senior side ahead of the new campaign.

The 19-year-old talented midfielder was promoted from the Under-19 after a successful campaign last season, where he scored 15 goals from 23 appearances.

Hamburg were relegated for the first time in the Bundesliga history last season after losing to Burrossia Monchengladbach in a crucial game last season.

Hamburg were the only side to stay in the division for that whole time, earning them the nickname Der Dino: not even Bayern Munich, who came up in 1965, had boasted such a lengthy continuous run among the German elite.

Meanwhile, Opoku is set to undergo surgery following a threatened lung issue. He is expected to be fit ahead of the new campaign in the Bundesliga II division.

