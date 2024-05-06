Hard work prevails - Veteran midfielder Albert Adomah tells young footballers

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder, Albert Adomah, is offering valuable advice to young footballers, urging them to remain dedicated and focused on their dreams.

Adomah, currently playing for Championship side Queens Park Rangers, has established himself in the English lower tier, having played for clubs like Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Reflecting on his journey, Adomah revealed that he faced rejection initially from Harrow Borough when he trialled for their reserve team in 2006.

However, he persisted, returned a few weeks later, and impressed enough to join the club's youth team, setting the stage for his career.

In an interview, he emphasized the importance of staying focused and working hard despite setbacks.

"Everyone has a different path," he said. "Whether it’s through the academy or non-league football like Jamie Vardy, the main thing is not to be sidetracked or distracted but to remain focused and determined to achieve your goals."

Adomah, who represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup and earned 19 international caps with two goals, is set to make his last appearance for QPR away to Coventry City on the Championship's final day.