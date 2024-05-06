ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.05.2024 Tennis

Rublev overcomes illness to claim Madrid Open title

By BBC
Rublev overcomes illness to claim Madrid Open title
06.05.2024 LISTEN

Andrey Rublev overcame illness and losing the first set to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 7-5 7-5 for his first Madrid Open title.

The Russian world number eight was under the weather with a fever coming into Sunday's final and looked out of sorts when he trailed 4-1 in the opening set.

But Rublev fought his way back into the match, striking at the end of both sets to get past the world number 35 and win his second Masters 1,000 tournament.

"I have no words," Rublev said. "If you knew what I had been through in the past nine days you would not imagine that I would be able to win a title.

"I'm incredibly happy. I have to give full credit to the doctors. They were doing some tricky things and I was at least able to play.

"I would say this is the most proud title of my career. I was almost dead every day. I was not sleeping at night. The last three, four days I didn't sleep."

The 26-year-old had lost four consecutive matches before arriving in the Spanish capital but his performance will have encouraged him before the French Open, which starts in a fortnight.

Auger-Aliassime, 23, had benefitted from the retirement of his semi-final opponent Jiri Lehecka early in their match and the withdrawal of world number two Jannik Sinner with a hip injury before their quarter-final.

The Canadian had to work hard to save break points in the third set where Rublev was the better player, but was eventually undone by a double fault on match point.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party We’ll establish Minerals Development Bank to support mining industry — Bawumia

16 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP Minerals Commission, EPA will be decentralized to all mining districts if electe...

16 minutes ago

Tax officers will not sit in your shops when I become president – Bawumia assures traders Tax officers will not sit in your shops when I become president – Bawumia assure...

16 minutes ago

Register to vote to be part of the change we all want – Mahama urges non-registered eligible voters Register to vote to be part of the change we all want – Mahama urges non-registe...

2 hours ago

Recently dismissed Weija-Gbawe MCE dead Recently dismissed Weija-Gbawe MCE dead

2 hours ago

AR: Well engage people to catch stray cattle to protect trees – Simon Osei-Mensah A/R: We’ll engage people to catch stray cattle to protect trees – Simon Osei-Men...

2 hours ago

Kumasi traders threaten to campaign against NPP over abandoned markets Kumasi traders threaten to campaign against NPP over abandoned markets

2 hours ago

Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions Bawumia to tour Bono and Ahafo regions

2 hours ago

Fire destroy structures at Saban Park in Chorkor Fire destroy structures at Saban Park in Chorkor

3 hours ago

Chadian soldiers get ready to vote in an outdoor polling station in N'Djamena. By Joris Bolomey AFP Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition

Just in....
body-container-line