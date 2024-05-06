I am the James Milner of English Championship - Former Black Stars midfielder Albert Adomah

Former Black Stars midfielder, Albert Adomah, has likened himself to the "James Milner of the Championship" as he eyes further appearances in the second tier of English football.

At 36, Adomah will bid farewell to Queens Park Rangers at the season's end when his current contract expires, but retirement isn't on the cards for him just yet.

Recently, he made his 525th appearance in the Championship, solidifying his position at the top of the all-time list. Three-time Premier League champion James Milner boasts 640 Premier League appearances over his 20-year career.

In an interview with BBC Radio London, Adomah expressed his desire to continue playing, suggesting he sees himself as the Championship's equivalent of Milner due to his longevity in the game.

While acknowledging that Milner began his career earlier than him, Adomah believes his almost 17-year stint in professional football speaks volumes about his endurance.

“I always tell myself I’m the James Milner of the Championship, I think that’s the best way to put it," he said.

“He started younger than me, I started when I was 20, but I’ve got this longevity still playing for nearly 17 years I believe now," he added.

Starting his career at Barnet in 2008, Adomah has had significant spells at clubs like Bristol City, Middlesbrough, and Aston Villa, where he played a crucial role in their 2018-19 Championship play-off final victory.

After brief loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City, he joined QPR in 2020. Adomah has earned 19 international caps for Ghana, scoring two goals.

As the Championship season draws to a close, Adomah may make his final appearance for QPR against Coventry City on Saturday.