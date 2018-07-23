Cobbina, Atinga Begin Training With Albanian Side KF Tirana

Former Hearts of Oak duo Winful Cobbina and Vincent Atinga have commenced training with Albanian giants KF Tirana ahead of the upcoming season.

Atinga, who has been without a club after parting ways with Hearts of Oak, signed a three-year deal with the club earlier this month.

Also, Cobbina signed the same number of years as his former Hearts of Oak teammate.

Both arrived in Albania this weekend to commence preseason with the Selman StÃ«rmasi Stadium outfit.

The duo were part of the Ghana squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup after whipping Nigeria in the final.

