Kenichi Disclose Reason Behind Inter Allies Exit

Aduana Stars head coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi has disclosed what led to his exit at Inter Allies.

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer was named as the head coach of the Dormaa-based side last week, after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The Japanese tactician's untimely departure from Inter Allies was reported to have been informed by the lack of football activity in the country.

However, in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Yatsuhashi disclosed that the club found it difficult to pay his salary hence the decision to join the Ghana Premier League champions.

"I never explained why I left inter Allies. It was a mutual agreement between myself and the club.

"They couldn't pay my salary anymore because there was no domestic football activity."

"That's the reason why I left Inter Allies because I have a family also to fend for so I had to do something to earn a living."

Yatsuhashi has passed his maiden test with the Fire Boys after guiding them to a 2-1 win over AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday.