Eli Keke Delighted With Vikingur Olafsvik Win In Icelandic Cup
Former Dreams FC defender Emmanuel Eli Keke expresses his excitement after helping his club Vikingur Olafsvik to secure a semi-final place in the Icelandic Cup.
The second tier side beat top-flight outfit and local rivals Vikingur Reykjavik by 1-0 in the quarter finals on Wednesday.
"The feeling is great, it was not an easy game to play against top-flight team with high quality." he told the club's website.
"It's just very good and going to the semi-finals, I'm just overly happy with that."
