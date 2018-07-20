Eli Keke Delighted With Vikingur Olafsvik Win In Icelandic Cup

Former Dreams FC defender Emmanuel Eli Keke expresses his excitement after helping his club Vikingur Olafsvik to secure a semi-final place in the Icelandic Cup.

The second tier side beat top-flight outfit and local rivals Vikingur Reykjavik by 1-0 in the quarter finals on Wednesday.

"The feeling is great, it was not an easy game to play against top-flight team with high quality." he told the club's website.

"It's just very good and going to the semi-finals, I'm just overly happy with that."

